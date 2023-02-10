An armed trio held a group of gamblers at gunpoint before stealing thousands in cash. Photo / File

An armed trio held a group of gamblers at gunpoint before stealing thousands in cash. Photo / File

Police have arrested three men after the gunpoint robbery of a high-end poker game in Auckland last month.

Waitematā detectives have been investigating the incident since it occurred in the early hours at a property on Onewa Rd, Northcote, on 7 January.

An armed trio held a group of gamblers at gunpoint before stealing thousands in cash from an unlicensed poker house in Auckland, the Herald understands.

Today, Detective Senior Sergeant Nick Poland said police charged three men, aged 20, 24 and 25, with aggravated robbery and kidnapping.

“Our investigation team has been working hard to locate the offenders behind this incident and put them before the courts,” he said.

“Police are continuing support the numerous victims that were involved in this terrifying incident and we hope these arrests bring them some reassurance.”

Neighbours spoken to by the Herald were aware of the poker games being held at the house and described men and glamorously dressed young women coming and going at all hours of the night, while high-end cars were also parked outside.

Poland said the three men accused of the robbery are expected in the North Shore District Court today.

As the matter is before the court, police said it was limited in further comment on the case.