Three killed in horror road smash in Canterbury

Three people have lost their lives in a crash involving a truck and a car in the South Island.

Police this morning confirmed three people had died following a serious crash yesterday evening in the Waimakariri District.

The triple fatality happened on South Eyre Rd in the Waimakariri District.

Another one person is seriously injured.

Police say they were notified at 6.35pm of the crash involving a truck and car at the intersection of South Eyre Rd and Burnt Hill Rd.

Inquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing, said the spokesperson.