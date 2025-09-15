NZ Herald Morning News Update | Health NZ expands family visiting hours and secondary school teachers take further strike action.

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

Three inmates have been charged over a serious assault at Auckland Prison which left another prisoner with critical injuries.

The three men, aged 27, 29 and 42, were jointly charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

The assault happened on August 19 and resulted in a prisoner at maximum-security Auckland Prison, Paremoremo being rushed to hospital in a critical condition.

“The victim in this assault has sustained significant injuries and remains in hospital,” said acting Detective Inspector Simon Harrison.

A Hato Hone St John spokesperson said an ambulance, rapid response unit and an operations manager was sent to the prison just after 9.46am on the day of the assault.