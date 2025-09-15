Soon after the attack Stephen Parr, the prison’s general manager, told the Herald three prisoners had been secured and would be placed on directed segregation.
Staff also gave the victim of the assault first aid.
He said that Corrections would conduct a review into the incident and all the evidence would be handed over to police.
“Anyone who resorts to this behaviour will be held to account,” Parr said.
“We are constantly working to ensure our prisons provide the safest environment possible for staff and prisoners. Auckland Prison is New Zealand’s only specialist maximum-security facility, and accommodates the country’s most dangerous and volatile prisoners.
“Our staff manage some of New Zealand’s most dangerous people in a complex and challenging environment.
“Over 80% of the prison population have convictions for violence in their offending histories, and more than 90% have had a lifetime diagnosis of a mental health or substance abuse disorder.”
The men charged in this incident were due to appear in the North Shore District Court on September 16.