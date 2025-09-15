Advertisement
Three inmates face grievous bodily harm charges over Auckland Prison attack

Three inmates have been charged over a serious assault at Auckland Prison which left another prisoner with critical injuries.

The three men, aged 27, 29 and 42, were jointly charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

The assault happened on August 19 and resulted in a prisoner

