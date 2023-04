Police say drivers should avoid the area if possible. Photo / NZME

Three people have been hospitalised after a two-vehicle crash on May Road in Mount Roskill.

Police were called to the incident about 7:50pm and three people were taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The road is closed, with diversions in place, and motorists are asked to avoid the area, if possible.

The Serious Crash Unit has been advised.