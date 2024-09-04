Three people in a car that came off State Highway 2 north of Gisborne were taken by helicopter to Gisborne Hospital with serious to critical injuries.

A crash shut down part of State Highway 2 north of Gisborne today and left three people with serious to critical injuries.

A police spokeswoman said a car left Matawai Rd (State Highway 2) in Otoko about 4.45pm.

The spokeswoman said three people in the car were taken by helicopter to Gisborne Hospital with serious to critical injuries.

NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi put a post on social media at 6pm notifying the public that State Highway 2 near Otoko, north of Gisborne, was closed near Makaretu Rd.

“[The Serious Crash Unit] is attending, please expect the road to be closed for a few hours,” the NZTA post said.