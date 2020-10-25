Three injured after crash in Canterbury's Charing Cross

One person has reportedly been seriously injured and two others moderately after a crash in Canterbury.
Emergency services were alerted to a crash in Charing Cross, near Christchurch, at the intersection of Telegraph Road and Wards Road just before 11am.
Two vehicles were involved, with two occupants in each.
"One person reportedly has serious injuries and two people have moderate injuries," a police spokeswoman said.
The spokeswoman said it looks like towing has been arranged and the Selwyn District Council was contacted to assist with clean-up of the crash site.