Three people have been taken to hospital after a fight in Auckland’s east - one in a critical condition.
Detective Sergeant Rob Hunkin said his team were making inquiries into a fight that took place on Ti Raukau Drive in East Tāmaki about 11.30pm yesterday.
“One person sustained critical injuries, a second person sustained serious injuries and a third person sustained minor to moderate injuries,” Hunkin said.
All were taken to hospital.
“Inquiries are ongoing to determine the circumstances of the incident and to locate others involved,” he said.
“We are following positive lines of inquiry, and we are confident we will identify those responsible.”
- Police ask anyone with information to contact Manukau Police on 09 2611 321 or call 105, using the reference file number 230218/2010. Information can also be provided anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.