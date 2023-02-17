A mass brawl took place in East Tāmaki in Auckland overnight. Photo / Bevan Conley

Three people have been taken to hospital after a fight in Auckland’s east - one in a critical condition.

Detective Sergeant Rob Hunkin said his team were making inquiries into a fight that took place on Ti Raukau Drive in East Tāmaki about 11.30pm yesterday.

“One person sustained critical injuries, a second person sustained serious injuries and a third person sustained minor to moderate injuries,” Hunkin said.

All were taken to hospital.

“Inquiries are ongoing to determine the circumstances of the incident and to locate others involved,” he said.

“We are following positive lines of inquiry, and we are confident we will identify those responsible.”