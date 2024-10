PM Luxon is set to speak amongst the world leaders at the commonwealth leaders summit in Samoa today. Wild weather threatens the south island. Video / NZ Herald

Three people needed medical treatment after an incident at Lake Tarawera early this afternoon.

Emergency services were called to the lake 20km east of Rotorua just after noon, a Hato Hone St John Ambulance spokeswoman said.

It was a “water-related” incident, but she didn’t have further details.

Police confirmed “two or three” people had got into trouble in the lake, but they were now out of the water.