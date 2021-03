Photo / File

Three people have been hurt in a serious crash that's blocked State Highway 5 between Taupо̄ and Napier.

The crash happened at Iwitahi, about 20km southeast of Taupо̄, at 3.10pm.

A statement from police said SH5 is blocked due and three people had been injured.

No diversions are available and motorists are advised to avoid the area.