Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Three evacuated from Antarctica in RNZAF daring mid-winter rescue

Ben Tomsett
By
Multimedia Journalist - Dunedin, NZ Herald·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

The Government plans to pass the Marine and Coastal Area Bill despite Supreme Court ruling and growing concerns over New Zealand's cyber security. Video / Herald NOW

Three people in urgent need of medical attention have been rescued from Antarctica in a daring mid-winter mission by a Royal New Zealand Air Force C-130J Hercules crew.

The challenging medical evacuation was launched after the United States’ National Science Foundation requested help for a person in urgent need of

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save