Three die in separate road crashes

Three people have died in separate road crashes today. Photo / NZME

By RNZ

Three people have died in separate road crashes today.

Police confirmed a person died at the scene following a crash on Ponatahi Rd near Carterton about 8.35am. A second person was seriously injured.

The road was expected to be closed for some time. Diversions were in place at Ponatahi Rd and Kokotau Rd.

A crash in the Bay of Plenty earlier this morning also left one person dead.

The single-vehicle collision happened on SH33, Paengaroa, at about 3.10am.

Another person was left seriously injured.

Police in Auckland had earlier advised motorists to expect significant delays following a single-vehicle crash on SH1, near Bombay, this morning. No one was reported seriously injured.

A vehicle rolled and blocked both lanes.

In Central Otago, a motorcyclist has died after a serious crash on State Highway 6, the Luggate-Cromwell Road, at Mount Pisa.

The crash happened shortly after 10.30am and no other vehicles were involved.

Police said the motorbike was on their radar earlier in the morning due to the manner of riding, and inquiries were under way to locate it when the report of the crash was made.

The highway has been closed while the Serious Crash Unit investigates.

Diversions are in place, via State Highways 8A and 8B.