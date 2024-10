Three people have died in separate crashes in Auckland and Waikato overnight.

One person died after a two-vehicle crash in Clendon Park around this morning.

Emergency services were called around 2.50am after reports of a crash between a ute and a motorbike on Roscommon Road.

Police said the motorcyclist had since died.

Emergency services were also called to the suburb of Peacocke in Hamilton around 10pm last night.