Three cyclists have been seriously injured after a mass crash involving no cars at an intersection in Woodside near Dunedin.

Police were called to the intersection of Maungatua Rd and Miller Rd at around 6.20pm this evening.

Three cyclists were injured in the mass crash, and a helicopter was called to the scene to transport them to hospital.

A police spokesperson said the intersection is currently closed, motorists are asked to take alternate routes or delay travel.