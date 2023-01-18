Three critical, five seriously injured in Papakura car crash

Nationals unprecedented war chest, why a recession could hit later than expected and Gisborne residents get set for more rain in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines. Video / NZ Herald

Eight people have been rushed to hospitals after a serious car crash in Papakura, Auckland last night.

The crash occurred at the intersection of Ingram Street and Porchester Road and was reported to emergency services at around 10.42pm, a police spokesperson said.

“Traffic management is being put in place and the road is expected to be closed for some time.”

Eight people are in hospital after a truck and a car crash in Papakura last night. Photo / Hayden Woodward

The Serious Crash Unit had been advised and would examine the scene, the spokesperson said.

Police had advised motorists to avoid the area while their work was completed at the scene.

“An investigation will commence into the circumstances of the crash.”

Emergency services rush to the scene of a serious crash in Papakura where three people were critically injured and five were serious. Photo / Hayden Woodward

A Fire and Emergency spokesperson said two crews had attended the incident where one person was trapped in a vehicle.

“Rescue teams are extricating with equipment.”

St John Ambulance shift supervisor Wendy Keightley said they had three patients in critical condition and five in serious-moderate condition.

“We’ve transported a total of eight patients to the hospital.

“Due to the number of patients, eight, we’ve transported them to both Auckland and Middlemore Hospitals.

“We’ve had to call in a significant amount of resources to this incident.”











