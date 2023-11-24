The incident happened on Thursday afternoon.

Three people have been charged after a journalist was allegedly attacked outside a Wellington courthouse yesterday.

A 48-year-old woman faces a charge of assault, a 30-year-old man is charged with taking a document for pecuniary advantage and theft and a 25-year-old woman is charged with theft, assault and taking a document for pecuniary advantage.

The three defendants alleged to have been involved in the altercation appeared in court this morning. All were granted interim name suppression.

It was alleged the reporter, who works for NZME, was attacked while questioning one of the defendants, who is the subject of an unrelated police investigation.

It was alleged the reporter’s phones and debit card were stolen during the clash, with the card later used to buy hundreds of dollars worth of alcohol.

The 48-year-old woman and 30-year-old man were remanded on bail. The 25-year-old was remanded in custody.

The 25-year-old’s lawyer, Paul Knowsley, claimed his client was “harassed, photographed and questioned” by the reporter before the alleged assault occurred. He alleged the reporter retaliated.

The 25-year-old will reappear on February 23.

