A rescue operation is under way for a person trapped in a car after a three-vehicle crash in a South Auckland suburb. Photo / Alex Cairns

A rescue operation is under way for a person trapped in a car after a three-vehicle crash in a South Auckland suburb. Photo / Alex Cairns

A rescue operation is under way for a person trapped in a car after a three-vehicle crash in a South Auckland suburb.

Fire and Emergency NZ (Fenz) attended the crash on Everglade Rd in Goodwood Heights about 1.24pm.

A spokesman for Fenz said it received a call from St John Ambulance to assist with the emergency response.

He directed further questions to police, who were also on the scene.

Police and St John have been approached for comment.

- More to come