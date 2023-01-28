Flooding through Pak'nSave on Wairau Rd, North Shore. Photo / Facebook

Three Auckland supermarkets remain closed following the wild weather that has battered the area and Foodstuffs is urging customers to buy only what they need.

The supermarkets that remain closed include New World on Alberton Rd in Mt Albert, New World on Nuffield St Newmarket and Pak’nSave on Wairau Rd in Glenfield.

“At one point we had 14 stores impacted in a severe to moderate way, so to now have only three stores not able to open, and with clear plans in place to get them open, it’s a huge testament to the mahi of our teams,” said Chris Quin, chief executive of Foodstuffs North Island.

“We’d like to thank our customers for only buying what they need, so everyone gets their fair share when they shop while we recover. If you’re driving to store today, please go carefully.”

Quin said supply of most products was good but it was too soon to tell the impact the rain has had on locally grown produce partners.

“Thanks to the dedication of our amazing Distribution Centre teams, we’re catching up and in pretty good shape under the circumstances,” said Quin.

Quin said Foodstuffs stood up their emergency funding support for flood-impacted communities across Auckland.

“We’ve donated over $100,000 worth of goods to our community partners so they can replenish their shelves and keep supporting their local communities,” said Quin.

“Over the coming days our teams will keep working with our community partners to ensure they’re well supported. A big shout out to our foodbank partners for all you’re doing, we love working with you.”