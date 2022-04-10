The trio will appear in the Hamilton District Court on Tuesday. Photo / NZME

Three people have been arrested in relation to the death of 33-year-old Joshua Terrey who was found deceased back in 2019.

Terrey's body was found in a garden at the Western Community Centre in the Hamilton suburb of Nawton, on December 1, 2019.

A Hamilton woman, 24, a Hamilton man, 60, and a Waihi woman, 45, have all been charged with kidnapping and injuring with intent.

Police thanked the community and Terrey's family for their support which has allowed police to make arrests several years after the incident.