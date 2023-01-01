Police have tracked down three of the four alleged offenders believed to have been part of a ram raid at a supermarket in Blockhouse Bay.

A police spokeswoman said the group allegedly carried out the ram raid about 2.37am today.

“Police have arrived and quickly identified a stolen vehicle leaving the scene,” the spokeswoman said.

“The vehicle failed to stop for police so Eagle came overhead to monitor. Police did not pursue.”

The vehicle was later found abandoned in Wesley and the four occupants ran from the vehicle, jumping through properties.

“Our Delta unit tracked three of the four occupants and two of them now face charges and will be appearing in the Youth Court today,” said the spokeswoman.

“The third offender will be referred through Youth Aid.”

She said inquiries to locate the fourth offender are ongoing.