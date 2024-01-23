Police investigate a car park scam during Foo Fighters concert, co-ordinated treatment strategy for long Covid and leaked report shows links to avoidable deaths. Video / 1News / NZHerald

Armed police descended on the Central Auckland suburb of Parnell leading to the arrest of three people today.

A sighting from the police Eagle helicopter prompted the raid, a police spokesperson said, after it sighted a vehicle of interest on Cracroft St.

Police detain several people on Parnell Rise. Photo / Michael Craig

“A person connected to the vehicle was wanted by police for their involvement in a firearms incident from two days ago,” the spokesperson said.

“Armed police converged on the address and took three people into custody without incident, all had warrants for their arrest.”

Photos from the event show at least four officers with bulletproof vests on with guns strapped to their sides.

Although no firearms were found at the property, the vehicle was confirmed as being stolen.

Charges are now being considered for the three people arrested.