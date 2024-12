The search for three missing climbers on Aoraki/Mt Cook remains on hold and Sevu Reece has been discharged without conviction following an incident at a Cup Day party last year.

Police are investigating after threatening emails were sent to 10 Auckland schools this afternoon.

Police said these sorts of threats were taken seriously, and inquiries would be made into their source.

“At this stage, police do not believe there is a safety risk, however, police have visited each school to provide reassurance and address any issues they wanted to raise.”

The Herald understands some of the affected schools are in the suburbs of Forrest Hill, Green Bay, Onehunga and Otahuhu.