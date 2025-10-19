Advertisement
Thousands of teachers to strike as pressure mounts on public services - The Front Page

Chelsea Daniels
The Front Page podcast host·NZ Herald·
3 mins to read

Secondary school teachers strike outside Judith Collins' electorate office in Papakura, Auckland, in August. Photo / Alyse Wright

This week will see mass walkouts across the country as 100,000 teachers and medical staff go on strike.

On Thursday, thousands will march through the streets calling for the Government to fund their vital public services properly.

The strike action includes about 21,000 secondary and area school teachers.

Teachers

