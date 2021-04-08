Thousands of students march in Wellington for urgent climate change action

Students march to Parliament calling for urgent action on climate change. Photo / Nick James

Thousands of students have gathered at Wellington's Civic Square to march to Parliament, demanding more urgent action on climate change.

Held for the first time since 2019, the protest is part of a nationwide movement of school students called School Strike 4 Climate.

Wellington protest organiser Seren Lewis said there had been a lot of build-up to this strike, especially as last year's could not go ahead due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Students gathered in Wellington's Civic Square ahead of the Strike 4 Climate protest march to Parliament. Photo / Mark Mitchell

"It's clear that our government is not doing enough, all these people here think so, it's not just a small minority."

The movement's key demands would be transitioning into a greener economy, and assisting Pacific nations to do the same.

"Our pacific neighbours are obviously at the forefront of climate change, they're going to be dealing with island submersion, sea levels rising," she said.

"There isn't a huge platform for them to raise their voices so it's about uplifting their voices and raising awareness for it."

School strikers at Civic Square, Wellington. Photo / Jack Crossland

Hundreds of students were gathering at the stairs at Civic Square, with hundreds flowing back towards the library.

Signs such as "last exit before doomsday" and "we're giving up lessons to teach you one" could be seen in the crowd.

High school student protester Rebecca Elder said the strike's demands included phasing out fossil fuels, investing in clean energy, implementing climate education in schools and de-carbonising the agriculture sector.

Thousands have gathered at Civic Square for the strike against climate change. Photo / Jack Crossland

"We only have a limited amount of time left before the effects of climate change become irreversible – when the rise of global temperatures by 1.5," she said.

"There's going to be drastic ramifications regarding sea levels rising, regarding crazy weather events."

Natasha Lenaston Bagnall said the "impending doom" of climate change was an issue their generation had grown up with.

"We want to fight to have our future and it's not being dealt with enough."

University student protester Teresa Davenport. Photo / Nick James

University student Teresa Davenport said climate change seemed like "the end of humanity".

"And the only solution we can see is to reduce our carbon emissions and we need to be doing that more urgently.

"The zero carbon act is rubbish. They think it's a solution but we need to step it up more."