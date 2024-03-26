The annual Repco Beach Hop Festival went ahead in full force despite the weather. Video / NZ Herald

Beach Hop just wrapped up for 2024, but the organisers were still buzzing this week as they took stock of the event.

More than 110,000 classic motoring enthusiasts are believed to have made their way to the Coromandel for the annual Repco Beach Hop Festival last week.

The five-day 1950s and 60s nostalgia-themed event hopped around the peninsula from Wednesday, starting in Waihi, followed by Onemana, before two days in Whangamatā.

Speaking to the Hauraki-Coromandel Post after the event, Beach Hop organiser Noddy Watts said: ”We are relatively happy; the numbers were up on previous years.

“There were plenty of smiles, even though there was rain.”

It was also the first time organisers had sold out of event programme booklets, Watts said. He wouldn’t say exactly how many booklets were printed, but the number was between 10,000 and 20,000, he said.

The Beach Hop festival is a celebration of the 1950s and 1960s era of motoring. Photo / Parkside Media

“Our retail shop was absolutely cleared out; we sold out of merchandise.”

The winning draws for a Ford Mustang and Harley Davidson were both claimed on Saturday.

Around 2000 vehicles had registered for the event along with more than 100 classic caravans, making it the biggest gathering of classic caravans in New Zealand, he said.

After overcoming road closures, natural disasters, and the effects of the pandemic, Watts was thrilled to be celebrating 24 years. It would be a much-needed boost for the region, given recent events, he said.

Watts estimated the event was worth between $8 million to $10m to the local economy.

Whangamatā residents were throwing their support behind the event: Several homes could be seen heavily decorated throughout the week.

Whangamatā couple Rob and Cheryl Manderson are mad about Holdens and themed their home accordingly.

One of the decorated homes belonged to local couple Rob and Cheryl Manderson who said they attended every Beach Hop - except for one.

This year they themed their home - suitably named Holden on Hetherington - in honour of the brand of vehicles they admitted to be “nuts about”.

Together, they own a fleet of four Holden cars: A 1955 FJ Holden Rob bought out of Christchurch 25 years ago, a 1908 Holden Statesman, bought off a good mate in Thames, a 2018 6.2-litre Commodore and a 2015 SV63 Holden Commodore.

Rob said the passion for Holdens was a family affair as his brother also always owned Holdens, as does his son Scott and now a grandson who has a Holden station wagon.

”We are nuts about Holdens. I’ve had Holdens all my life,” Rob said.

Verne and Michelle Russell at Chevy Corner.

Just down the road from the Mandersons was Chevy Corner.

Whangamatā residents Verne and Michelle Russell had also gone through a great effort to theme out their home for Beach Hop.

A 1959 Chevrolet Impala was parked on the front lawn. The Russells said they had been attending the event for 20 years.

Verne said: “It’s a good buzz for the town, good to see cars out of garages.”

Meanwhile, the festival was also an initiative to help give back to the community with all proceeds going to local emergency services including Surf Lifesaving NZ, Coastguard Search and Rescue and Hato Hone St John.

Watts said it was too early to speculate on how much the event had raised for the various charities.

About why local emergency services were supported through the event, he said: ”We want to keep the community safe; it has to be a safe place to visit.”

Stay up to date with the Waikato Herald

Get the latest Waikato headlines straight to your inbox Monday to Saturday. Register for free today - click here and choose Local News.



