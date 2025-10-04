Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Thousands of modern slavery victims estimated in New Zealand, report finds

Gill Bonnett
RNZ·
5 mins to read

Police had 19 ongoing investigations into human trafficking last year and began 31 more. Photo / 123rf

Police had 19 ongoing investigations into human trafficking last year and began 31 more. Photo / 123rf

By Gill Bonnett of RNZ

An anti-trafficking expert says the idea that only 31 people are trafficked each year in New Zealand is very unlikely to be accurate, given that an estimate puts modern slavery here at 8000 victims.

The minister in charge of the fight

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save