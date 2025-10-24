Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

Thousands expected to attempt Guinness World Record for sand sculpture building in Ruakākā

RNZ
2 mins to read

Over a thousand people are gathering at Ruakaka Beach in hopes of breaking the world record for most people building sand sculptures at once. Photo / RNZ, Cole Eastham-Farrelly

Over a thousand people are gathering at Ruakaka Beach in hopes of breaking the world record for most people building sand sculptures at once. Photo / RNZ, Cole Eastham-Farrelly

By Felix Walton of RNZ

Over a thousand people are gathering at Ruakākā Beach in Northland on Saturday in hopes of breaking the world record for most people building sand sculptures at once.

The Guinness World Record attempt is a statement against a fast-track proposal by

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save