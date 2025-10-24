Over a thousand people are gathering at Ruakaka Beach in hopes of breaking the world record for most people building sand sculptures at once. Photo / RNZ, Cole Eastham-Farrelly

By Felix Walton of RNZ

Over a thousand people are gathering at Ruakākā Beach in Northland on Saturday in hopes of breaking the world record for most people building sand sculptures at once.

The Guinness World Record attempt is a statement against a fast-track proposal by McCallum Bros to mine sand from Bream Bay.

But organiser Mary Sinclair, a spokesperson for Bream Bay Guardians, said it was not a protest.

“On Saturday, the focus is not on a protest, it’s on engaging youth to talk about our healthy ocean and what we might do to make sure it stays healthy,” she said.