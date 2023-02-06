Arataki Primary School's kapa haka group members wows the crowd at the Waitangi Day Festival at the Historic Village. Photo / Sandra Conchie

Arataki Primary School's kapa haka group members wows the crowd at the Waitangi Day Festival at the Historic Village. Photo / Sandra Conchie

Jack Cooper was ‘very proud to be a New Zealander’ yesterday as he hoisted New Zealand’s flag on Waitangi Day.

The TS Chatham Sea Cadet was at Tauranga’s Historic Village for the Waitangi Day Festival which attracted thousands of people.

It began with a welcome from local actress, community leader and MC Mabel Wharekawa-Burt followed by a karakia (prayer) by Kaumaatua Tamati Tata of Ngāi Tamarāwaho iwi.

Then TS Chatham Sea Cadets’ able-bodied naval cadet Cooper raised the flag as Kathy Philips led the national anthem.

The Te Puke lad said he was “very proud” and felt privileged to be asked to be part of such an important ceremony.

TS Chatham Sea Cadets able-bodied naval cadet Jack Cooper (centre) raises the NZ Flag at the Waitangi Day Festival, watched by his fellow cadets and local members of the Royal NZ Naval Volunteer Reserve. Photo / Sandra Conchie

“I wasn’t nervous but it was pretty emotional and special to be asked to raise the flag. It made me feel very proud to be a New Zealander,” he said.

The festival both commemorated the signing of the Treaty of Waitangi in 1840 and showcased the city’s multicultural communities.

A citizenship ceremony for 36 people from 14 different countries was also held at the village.

Tauranga’s commissioner chairwoman Anne Tolley said Waitangi Day was the “perfect day” to hold the ceremony.

“It’s just fantastic to see so many people coming together on the village green and we couldn’t have asked for a better turnout. Waitangi Day is always a special and important day for our entire community and the atmosphere is just fabulous and so positive. Seeing all the smiles on people’s faces is wonderful.”

Tauranga council commissioner chair Anne Tolley at a NZ citizenship ceremony held on Waitangi Day at the Historic Village hall. Photo / Sandra Conchie

Kaumatua Tamati Tata said he agreed.

“I think what I’m seeing happening at our Waitangi celebrations today is very special and important relationships and connections are being made and I hope the people who have just become new citizens will also be very much part of that.”

The festival also included entertainment and performances from local groups such as kapa haka, dances and martial arts from a Chinese cultural arts group and musicians, as well as workshops.

Multicultural Tauranga president Premila D’Melio said it was great for other cultural groups to be involved in the commemorations.

“It’s a reminder that Waitangi Day is the chance for all New Zealanders to come and connect with each other.”

Theresa Wynyard, the Minister of Te Whare Karakia Whānau Tūmanako which means Family of Hope, said she had come straight from the inaugural Waitangi dawn service in Katikati.

As part of that the tino rangatiratanga (Māori self-determination) flag was raised on the museum forecourt and the New Zealand flag was across the road in Memorial Square.

Wynyard said it was a reminder of why Waitangi Day was special. About 50 people attended that gathering, she said.

Festival MC Mabel Wharekawa-Burt said the day attracted a range of people.

“I think it’s wonderful to have so many children attend and all the other people here as well, and for those at their first Waitangi Day celebration they get to understand a little better why it is so important that we come together.”

On Friday, the Tauranga Moana Waitangi Day dawn service at Mount Drury Reserve was cancelled due to expected bad weather but the service was still broadcast live.





Image 1 of 10 : Arataki Primary School's kapa haka group members wows the crowd at the Waitangi Day Festival at the Historic Village. Photo / Sandra Conchie







