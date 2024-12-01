Thousands are dodging Auckland bus fares every day – and most are getting away with it

The figures have alarmed Auckland-based Act MP Parmjeet Parmar, who has been leading a campaign for Auckland Transport to address fare evasion.

“The question is why so many people were not issued at least a warning,” she said.

“This weak enforcement of rules is leading to a compromise of public safety on buses, and it’s becoming a matter of physical safety for bus drivers.”

Significantly higher rates of fare-dodging have been recorded on route 33 (between Papakura and Ōtāhuhu), route 18 (between New Lynn and the city centre) and route 13 (Te Atatū Loop to Henderson).

Auckland Transport has identified Papakura, Henderson and Ōtāhuhu as so-called “hot spots”, Tuesday as the most common day for fare evasion, and the Monday afternoon rush hour as the most common time.

Public transport director Stacey van der Putten said most instances of non-payment were committed by “teenagers and school students”, but fare evasion was “not tolerated” and people who refused to pay could be fined or asked to leave.

She said transport officers patrolled the entire network and staff used driver incident logs to deploy officers to high-risk areas.

Parmar said this targeted enforcement action was proving effective on the 33 route, but claimed Auckland Transport was downplaying the scale of broader problem and its connection to other anti-social and violent behaviour.

“Turning a blind eye to fare-dodging is sending a message that it’s okay to not respect rules,” she said.

The 10 most common routes for fare evasion, based on estimated untagged patronage in the week starting November 18:

33 – Papakura Interchange to Ōtāhuhu Station via Great South Road (1127)

33 – Ōtāhuhu Station to Papakura Interchange via Great South Road (1092)

18 – City centre to New Lynn via Great North Road (624)

13 – Te Atatu Peninsula Loop to Henderson (582)

18 – New Lynn to the city centre via Great North Road (508)

361 – Ōtara/MIT To Manurewa Interchange via Mahia Road (412)

372 – Papakura shops to Keri Hill Loop (398)

CTY – Wynyard Quarter to Karangahape Road via Queen Street (382)

66 – Point Chevalier Beach to Sylvia Park via Mt Albert Road (377)

66 – Sylvia Park to Pt Chevalier Beach via Mt Albert Road (376)

The 10 most common times for fare evasion, based on estimated untagged patronage in the week starting November 18:

Monday afternoon peak (1808)

Tuesday afternoon peak (1755)

Wednesday daytime (1736)

Friday afternoon peak (1698)

Wednesday afternoon peak (1671)

Tuesday daytime (1664)

Monday daytime (1580)

Thursday daytime (1568)

Thursday afternoon peak (1478)

Friday daytime (1474)

