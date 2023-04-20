Bus driver Murray Cannell was allegedly punched, kicked and stomped on by a passenger.

A Rotorua man has admitted bashing a 61-year-old bus driver until he was unconscious, stomping and kicking him in the head while wearing work boots, and dragging him in a headlock.

Thorne Tucker appeared in the Rotorua District Court yesterday and pleaded guilty to a charge of causing grievous bodily harm to Rotorua Cityride bus driver Murray Cannell on December 9 last year.

The charge faces a maximum penalty of 10 years’ imprisonment. At the time of the offending, Tucker was 19.

Thorne Tucker at a prior appearance in the Rotorua District Court via audio visual link. Photo / Andrew Warner

A police summary of facts released to the Rotorua Daily Post said Cannell, 61, was driving his normal route along Clayton Rd at 5.53pm when he stopped between Brookland Rd and Roosevelt Rd at a bus stop.

He picked up Tucker, who got on the bus and didn’t pay.

Cannell continued driving his route, arriving on Clayton Rd where he stopped. He asked Tucker if he wanted to get off and walk from there.

The summary said Tucker was ”enraged” and, in an unprovoked attack, walked up to Cannell with his fists “tightly clenched”. He then punched him in the head and face five times.

Cityride bus driver Murray Cannell was knocked out in the unprovoked attack.

There was a struggle between the two before Tucker dragged Cannell out of the bus, holding him in a headlock.

Cannell was crawling on his hands and knees but tried to get up. When he did, Tucker grabbed him by the collar and punched him a further three times to the head.

He then dragged him to the ground, punched him in the face, and forced his head down, stomping on him a number of times using the work boots he was wearing.

The summary said the force of the stomps was of such power that it caused Cannell’s head to bounce off the bus floor and make a thudding sound as it connected.

Bus driver Murray Cannell in the hours after he was bashed by Thorne Tucker.

The summary said Cannell was rendered unconscious and lay motionless for about 15 seconds.

He was admitted to hospital. He suffered extensive bruising to his face and head, his ears were bruised, he had a bleeding nose, pain to his shoulder, and sustained fractured ribs.

Judge Maree MacKenzie remanded Tucker in custody to reappear for sentencing on July 21.