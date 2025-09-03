Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Updated

Thomas Sewell: Thousands of Australians call for neo-Nazi leader to be deported to New Zealand

RNZ
2 mins to read

Neo-Nazi Thomas Sewell (centre) leads his supporters during a "March for Australia" anti-immigration rally in Melbourne. Photo / William West, AFP

Neo-Nazi Thomas Sewell (centre) leads his supporters during a "March for Australia" anti-immigration rally in Melbourne. Photo / William West, AFP

By RNZ

The New Zealand-born leader of an Australian white supremacist group is appearing in court charged with offences related to intimidating a police officer and breaching an intervention order in 2024.

It comes after neo-Nazi Thomas Sewell was recently involved in an alleged violent attack on a protest camp.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save