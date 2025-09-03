Neo-Nazi Thomas Sewell (centre) leads his supporters during a "March for Australia" anti-immigration rally in Melbourne. Photo / William West, AFP

By RNZ

The New Zealand-born leader of an Australian white supremacist group is appearing in court charged with offences related to intimidating a police officer and breaching an intervention order in 2024.

It comes after neo-Nazi Thomas Sewell was recently involved in an alleged violent attack on a protest camp.

A petition to deport Sewell back to NZ has reached 50,000 signatures after another incident on Tuesday.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has weighed in, saying it was “quite horrific” to hear about Sewell’s actions at a press conference.