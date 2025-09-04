Advertisement
This is how we should build NZ’s future hospitals - health architect Chris Thom

By Chris Tom
NZ Herald·
6 mins to read

Many of New Zealand’s hospitals need major remedial work, have poor seismic ratings or other compliance risks or fall short in their ability to support modern-day models of care. Photo / 123rf

Opinion by Chris Tom
Chris Thom is a principal at leading New Zealand health architecture firm Chow:Hill. He has worked in this sector almost exclusively for over two decades and has contributed to a number of international hospital projects as well as to healthcare facilities in New Zealand.

THE FACTS

  • Te Whatu Ora’s buildings average 47 years old, requiring major remedial work and seismic upgrades.
  • A projected shortfall of 4900 hospital beds by 2043 highlights growing demand and infrastructure challenges.
  • Health design emphasises resilience, cultural diversity, and adaptability to advances in medical technology.

As reported by the Government earlier this year, the average age of buildings operated by Te Whatu Ora: Health New Zealand is 47 years.

Many of these require major remedial work to avoid service disruption, have poor seismic ratings or other compliance risks, and/or are otherwise compromised in

