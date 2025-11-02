Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium
Opinion
Home / New Zealand

This Government’s legacy for transport in Auckland – Connor Sharp

Opinion by
Connor Sharp
NZ Herald·
5 mins to read
Connor Sharp is a writer at Greater Auckland, an urban and transport advocacy organisation.

Auckland's transport future has been rerouted as cycleway funding shifts to motorways. Photo / Getty Images

Auckland's transport future has been rerouted as cycleway funding shifts to motorways. Photo / Getty Images

THE FACTS

  • In July 2016, Sir John Key highlighted the importance of cycleways for Auckland’s growth.
  • Simeon Brown, as Minister for Transport, redirected funds from walking and cycling to mega-motorways.
  • Brown’s policies led to increased speed limits, reversing safety gains and causing public dismay.

In July 2016, dignitaries geared up to ride along a brand-new cycleway on Quay Street in Auckland. They included the Prime Minister himself, Sir John Key, who proclaimed that one of the keys to Auckland’s growth was “making sure that it’s a place that people can get around

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save