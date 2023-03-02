Thirteen kiwi released into the Mākara hills near Wellington

The kiwi on their way to their new homes. Photo / Capital Kiwi

There are now 13 kiwi in the west hills of Wellington thanks to the efforts of the Capital Kiwi Project.

The birds were released in Mākara two weeks ago after a slight delay with two of the kiwi. Te Puia and Kōpū were supposed to travel to the region in November, but Kōpū was pregnant. Now, with the couple’s egg laid, they have joined their friends in the hillside.

“The birds were welcomed by Megan and Api from Taranaki Whānui, then the focus was on getting the duo prepared and out on to the hills,” Capital Kiwi said on social media.

“Fitted with their ‘kiwi fitbits’ the pair were driven up the hill to join their teammates on a ridge above Shepherds Gully, Terawhiti Station.”

Their return to the wild is a significant milestone in Wellington’s efforts to bring back the birds for the first time in generations.

The Capital Kiwi Project has undertaken the largest community-owned stoat trap network in Aotearoa over the past four years.

About 4500 traps have been spread across 23,00 hectares, which is an area larger than Abel Tasman National Park.

The project has recently received a Department of Conservation permit to allow the relocation of 250 kiwi into the landscape over the next six years.