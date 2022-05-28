Brazen thieves have made off with a shopping trolley full of luxury goods from downtown Auckland's DFS Galleria in a smash-and-grab burglary.
Police confirmed they received a report of a burglary on Customs St West about 11.25pm last night.
A video of the heist shows a group of people clambering out a broken window on the store's street front.
One person can be seen running with a shopping trolley overflowing with designer clothes.
Another person can be seen jumping out of the broken window and quickly scooping up more clothes strewn across the footpath, fleeing the scene.
A police spokesperson said the group left in a vehicle.
"Police conducted area inquiries but were unable to locate the vehicle. Inquiries into the incident are ongoing."
The burglary comes after Louis Vuitton and Gucci stores were targeted last month just around the corner on Queen St.
Police were called after reports that a vehicle had smashed through both stores in an alleged burglary.