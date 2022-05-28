A group of people were filmed breaking into an address on Customs Street West on Friday night. Video / Supplied

Brazen thieves have made off with a shopping trolley full of luxury goods from downtown Auckland's DFS Galleria in a smash-and-grab burglary.

Police confirmed they received a report of a burglary on Customs St West about 11.25pm last night.

A video of the heist shows a group of people clambering out a broken window on the store's street front.

Police say inquiries into the incident are ongoing. Photo / Screenshot

One person can be seen running with a shopping trolley overflowing with designer clothes.

Another person can be seen jumping out of the broken window and quickly scooping up more clothes strewn across the footpath, fleeing the scene.

A police spokesperson said the group left in a vehicle.

"Police conducted area inquiries but were unable to locate the vehicle. Inquiries into the incident are ongoing."

Police say the group left the scene in a vehicle. Photo / Screenshot

The burglary comes after Louis Vuitton and Gucci stores were targeted last month just around the corner on Queen St.

Police were called after reports that a vehicle had smashed through both stores in an alleged burglary.