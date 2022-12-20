The paddock next to State Highway 30. Photo / Supplied

Two breeding ewes belonging to retired Rotorua GP John Armstrong have been butchered while still in their paddock.

Armstrong went to shift a mob of sheep on Monday morning and discovered the offal remains of at least two adult sheep — one had been butchered 2m from State Highway 30.

“They were breeding ewes which is a nuisance,” he told the Rotorua Daily Post.

“We’ve just got a lifestyle block. We give a few sheep away, a bit of meat to people, family and friends, and for our freezer. It’s not as if we’re a commercial enterprise and it is just the two sheep, but it’s just a bit annoying really.”

Armstrong had about 30-odd sheep comprising ewes, hoggets and lambs on a lifestyle property near the Te Ngae interchange.

He had been in Auckland for a grandchild’s birthday, leaving the lifestyle property on Friday and returning on Sunday evening.

He took to Facebook to plea for anyone with information or who might have seen anything suspicious while driving past to get in touch and yesterday filed a police report.

“We’re right on the Whakatāne turn-off,” he said. “I just thought there might be someone that’s seen something.

“I don’t hold any hope of getting them back or finding out, but thought in case somebody had seen something I’d be interested to know.”

John Armstrong. Photo / Supplied

Armstrong said he did not think the incident was a result of thecost of living crisis.

“It’s not the first time it’s happened. A number of years ago someone cut a hole through my fence and stole some sheep and my neighbour had some of his shot from the road,” he said.

"I'm not sure it's a sign of the times in the sense that people are always going to steal sheep if they have the opportunity."












