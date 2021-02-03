Thieves break into Havelock North charity bin twice in a month

The donations bin of the PSEC Havelock North charity shop that Amanda Harris manages has been broken into twice in a month. Photo / Warren Buckland

A Havelock North charity shop's bin has been broken into twice in a month with the lock cut and clothes left strewn on the footpath.

Presbyterian Support East Coast's (PSEC) Joll Rd Havelock North charity shop bin was broken into again on Wednesday after previously being broken into in the last four weeks.

As far as shop manager Amanda Harris is aware, the bin hasn't been broken into before and it is a recent issue.

When she arrived at work there were clothes strewn across the driveway and footpath and the lock was in pieces and appeared to have been whacked at to break she said.

"It's just not nice is it? It's like someone has ransacked your things."

She isn't sure what was stolen as they don't process items until the bins are emptied.

"I don't know what the motive was.

"But if it's because people can't afford to pay, we have a rack of free clothes out on the pavement every day and are always happy to have a discreet and non-judgemental chat about how we can help."

All profits from shop and Napier and Taradale shops help PSEC close its annual $1.5 million funding gap.

PSEC supports families, people with disabilities and older people through its services Enliven and Family Works.

The items which aren't sold through the shop are donated to other agencies such as Women's Refuge and the Red Cross curtain bank as well as RSE workers.

"People are generous enough to put donations in the bin and you don't expect someone else to go in and take them out and do whatever they want to do with them and break lots in the process.

"We are a charity so it's just disappointing to think that somebody would do that."

The store is also looking for more volunteers to join them.