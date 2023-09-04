5500 doctors and 100 dentists walk off the job from midday, latest Roy Morgan poll has Labour on just 24% support and 70-thousand festival goers begin leaving sodden Nevada desert. Video / NZ Herald

An attempted shoplifting spree at a busy shopping centre has failed, with four arrests before the thieves even left the building.

Five people were caught allegedly loading up trolleys worth of goods at various stores in Botany Town Centre and walking off without paying.

Counties Manukau East Area Prevention Manager, Inspector Rakana Cook said the group was initially followed through the mall by a security guard who searched bags and located a number of stolen items.

“A machete and an axe were also recovered from the bag,” he said.

“The group was escorted off site and Police were quickly notified.

The group then returned to the shopping centre and went to another store where they proceeded to load up trolleys and leave the store without paying.

“They have exited the store through a backdoor and made their way down to Chapel Road, where our staff quickly took them into custody without incident.”

The stolen items were recovered and returned to the stores, Cook said.

“This is an example of excellent Police work in action.

“Co-ordinated and clever policing meant we were able to arrest all offenders quickly – that’s an excellent result,” he said.

“The safety of the people in our community is of primary importance to Police, and we are committed to doing everything we can to hold offenders to account.”

A 26-year-old man and a 24-year-old man will appear in Manukau District Court today charged with shoplifting.

An 18-year-old female will appear in Manukau District Court later this week and one other person has been referred to Youth Aid Services.

The shopping centre was hit hard by thieves last year with an aggravated robbery of a Michael Hill jewellery store and a failed ram raid attempt on a Noel Leeming store.

Police continue to encourage the public to report offending as it happens by calling 111.












