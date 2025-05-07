A criminal probe was reopened in 2018 after the Government’s decision to recover the mine’s access tunnel.
DoC‘s Greymouth operations manager Chris Hickford said it’s working with Pike families on the pavilion’s design and construction.
“We are anticipating construction starting on the Memorial Pavilion later in the year, with a completion by the end of summer 2025/2026, but this will be confirmed as part of the tender process,” he said.
“But it has dragged on and on and on and nothing seemed to be easy as far as trying to get justice.”
A small group of families are on a committee, helping design the memorial with DoC.
Osborne said it’s a tricky process, because not everyone agrees with the way things happened.
“We all sort of see things differently.
“I wasn’t involved in the early stages because I was fighting so hard to get that justice and our men home. I was a latecomer to that committee for the memorial because it was important for me that they get it right,” she said.