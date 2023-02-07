Aerial footage shows the severity of the damage caused by flooding in Auckland. Video / Pool

Aerial footage shows the severity of the damage caused by flooding in Auckland. Video / Pool

By Gill Bonnett of RNZ

Former Auckland mayor Christine Fletcher is calling for a royal commission of Inquiry into the underlying infrastructure issues revealed by the floods.

Deputy mayor Desley Simpson said she thought there would be a government inquiry, as well as the already announced review into the emergency response that was due to report back next month.

Fletcher, who is also a former MP, said the city and country needed to pause and take stock.

Christine Fletcher. Photo / Nick Reed, File

She wanted an infrastructure audit and then a public inquiry.

The impact of the floods would probably be larger than that of the Christchurch earthquakes, she said.

Auckland’s housing and infrastructure capacity and its flood risks would need to be assessed for the sake of future generations.

People who contacted her were afraid of what was coming next, including more rain in the coming week, she said.

Councillor Daniel Newman said the emergency response must be addressed - and agreed there were broader issues to look at.

Residents on Hakanoa Street in Grey Lynn clean up flood-affected homes after heavy rain across the Auckland region. Photo / Dean Purcell

Schools were now back and damaged roads and detours have added to the usual congestion.

Franklin councillor Andy Baker used to be a civil defence officer. He said he was keeping his views on the response to himself until the flooding review took place.

But he also wanted an in-depth look at how Auckland became so vulnerable.

Auckland council said it was door-knocking in the worst affected areas, and carrying out aerial surveys to help with assessments.

Auckland residents pile flood-damaged goods on the streets. Photo / Jonty Dine, RNZ

Residents who cannot take waste to transfer stations can call the council helpline on 0800 22 22 00.

People who want to volunteer or need help can also make contact through volunteeringauckland.org.nz



