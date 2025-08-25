Advertisement
The world’s safest countries in 2025: Where does New Zealand rank?

David Williams
By
Multimedia Journalist·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read

New Zealand has been rated the third safest country in the world in 2025 by a yearly study that ranks 163 independent territories according to their level of peacefulness.

According to the Institute for Economics and Peace’s Global Peace Index (GPI), New Zealand sits in third place, up from fifth

