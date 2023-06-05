Brussels sprouts are expected to be priced around $6kg this week. Photo / 123rf

The NZ Herald publishes The Weekly Fruit & Veggie Guide so New Zealanders know what the best produce to purchase is each week. This index is part of our wider Cost of Living coverage.

Brussels sprouts, celery and leeks are at the top of the produce “best buys” list this week, according to president of industry association United Fresh, Jerry Prendergast.

He also recommends buying broccoli, leafy and speciality vegetables such as coriander, fennel, kale and spinach, as well as stocking up on carrots and onions.

“All of these vegetable products are remaining plentiful because we have not had the cold snap yet,” Prendergast said.

“Low light hours, for example shorter days, causes growth to naturally slow down. Once we get a few touches of frost and colder weather, the availability will shorten up also.

“In the meantime take advantage of the great vegetable price and stock up.”

Right now was the best time to make the most of New Zealand’s “sweetest-tasting” mandarins while gold kiwifruit, apples, pears and persimmons were also good value.

The persimmon season was short and only runs for around 12 weeks, he said.

“This is the time to purchase (persimmons). The crunchy eating varieties are spectacular and the crop out of Gisborne right now is flushing (in good supply).”

This week’s produce best buys:

Brussels sprouts: Mainly available in a pre-pack form, however, the kilo price is around $6 per kg

Celery: Around $3.50-$4.50 each

Leeks: Around $2.50-$3 each

Broccoli: Remains at $2-$3 a head

Carrots and Onions: $2.50-$3 per kg

Mandarins: $4-5 per kg

Gold kiwifruit: From $3-$4 per kg

Persimmons: $7 per kg

Apples: $2-$4 per kg

Pears (New Zealand packham variety): $4 per kg