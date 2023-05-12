The Weekly Fruit & Veggie Guide: Best buys as food prices continue to rise

Gold kiwifruit are expected to be priced between $3-4 per kilo in the coming week. Photo / Supplied

Fruit and vegetables were 22.5 per cent higher in April than a year ago – but it’s not all bad news as April’s prices dropped slightly (2.9 per cent) from March’s record high.

Compared to April last year, the average price for a kg of avocado more than doubled; tomatoes increased 77 per cent; and potatoes – a staple people rely on being cheap – jumped 34 per cent.

President of produce industry association United Fresh Jerry Prendergast said tomato, avocado and potato prices were up because of “out of the ordinary” crop failures.

“Tomatoes, during the winter months, are expected to remain at the higher kilo price points, due to being difficult to grow during lower light days and colder weather.”

And as winter approaches with a cold snap, Prendergast said the plentiful supply of vegetables available on the market now would slow.

“This week, we are getting a cold snap and this will slow up growth and reduce what is available in the market and reverse the plentiful supply we are seeing now.

“The weather’s been warm and wet which was producing good volumes; now, as we head into winter, growth slows. My message [is] buy in season always and this will generally mean you will get good value fruit and vegetables.”

Jerry Prendergast’s weekly best buys:

Broccoli & leafy greens

Average price: $2-2.50

Virtually all green-leaf vegetables for the next few days are good value, however, this will change with the colder snap. Examples of this range of good-value leafy greens are silverbeet, celery and spinach.

The cos lettuce and iceberg lettuce range is around $3-$4 each and cauliflower $3-$4.50.

Kiwifruit

Average price: $3-4kg (gold kiwifruit)

The value of kiwifruit is peaking as we see large export pack-out volumes. This extra volume will not last for long.

Mandarins

Average price: $4-6kg (depending on size)

The retail price is going to vary, due to quality and fruit size. The larger size fruit will demand a higher price compared to smaller size fruit.

You will also see retail stores running mandarin specials as loss leaders as they are a great draw card for consumers.



