New Zealand|Politics

The war of the villas: Inside Auckland Council's big decision this week

16 minutes to read
The villas of Devonport, which are not at risk from the council's new plans. Photo / Michael Craig

Simon Wilson
By
Simon Wilson

Senior Writer

There's a house in Mt Roskill, an old and entirely unremarkable box of a place, sitting on a large section on a busy bus route, just a few minutes' walk from the shops. One day,

