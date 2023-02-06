The truth about being a Kiwi TikTok star

Bella spoke to the Herald's In the Loop podcast. Photo / File

Bella Howarth, 22, didn’t exactly fall into social media fame.

While TikTok was never a specific ambition, from age 12 Howarth knew she wanted to make videos.

“I was trying to be like a vlogger, like Zoella, I think my handle [on YouTube] was Dorkabella.”

While her YouTube career wasn’t meant to be, and she has now scraped all evidence of it from the internet, Howarth has now found success on the video-sharing app TikTok.

Speaking to the Herald’s In the Loop podcast, she details what it’s like sharing so much of her personal life, dealing with trolls and being recognised in public.

She tells hosts Katie Harris and Cheree Kinnear she’s had to rein in the content a little bit recently as she is about to become a lawyer.

“I was like, can I really continue doing this, especially when I start a fulltime job in a couple months. So, it’s an interesting one, I wish I could just whip out my phone and swear on the internet for fun, but I definitely care more about my image nowadays.”

For Howarth, there is one particular more risqué video she says she normally would have “thought twice” about putting it on the internet.

“It was one of those moments, where I was like I care more about the views I’m gonna get.

“I had to do it for the content.”

