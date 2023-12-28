Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

The tragic toll of summer’s waters and reminder to not neglect water safety

NZ Herald
3 mins to read
Matt and Lauren Albert-Wihone hold a photograph of their son River Albert-Wihone, who drowned in the family pool in November after getting through a gate that didn't latch properly. Photo / Dean Purcell

Matt and Lauren Albert-Wihone hold a photograph of their son River Albert-Wihone, who drowned in the family pool in November after getting through a gate that didn't latch properly. Photo / Dean Purcell

EDITORIAL

The devastating drowning of an Auckland 15-month-old a month ago serves as a poignant reminder of the fragility of life, especially during the season when New Zealanders, with their innate love of the

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand