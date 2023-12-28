Matt and Lauren Albert-Wihone hold a photograph of their son River Albert-Wihone, who drowned in the family pool in November after getting through a gate that didn't latch properly. Photo / Dean Purcell

EDITORIAL

The devastating drowning of an Auckland 15-month-old a month ago serves as a poignant reminder of the fragility of life, especially during the season when New Zealanders, with their innate love of the water, spend so much time in, on or around it.

River Albert-Wihone, a lively toddler with chocolate curls and a vibrant spirit, left an indelible mark on his family, described by his parents as “bright bold, loud and full of life”. The heart-wrenching account of his untimely death, drowning in the family pool despite safety precautions, serves as a stark reminder that dangers lurk even in the most familiar settings.

Matt and Lauren Albert-Wihone, in their sorrow and courage, shared their story to urge other families to scrutinise their pool fencing and gates as the summer holidays get into full swing.

Drowning deaths are, sadly, not uncommon in New Zealand. Our beaches, rivers and lakes are as beautiful as any in the world, yet they can and do also pose dangers.

They have for a long time: According to Te Ara, the encyclopedia of NZ, “by 1870, just a few decades after European settlers first arrived, rivers had been responsible for 1115 recorded drownings. Drowning became known as ‘the New Zealand death’.”

Recent statistics on drowning incidents in New Zealand show that more than 150 years later, it’s still a sombre reality for the nation.

Water Safety NZ provisional data as of December 24 showed there had been 88 drownings to date, including six deaths due to Cyclone Gabrielle in February. There were 94 officially preventable drowning deaths in 2022.

But the Albert-Wihone incident underscores a broader issue - that of pool safety, a matter not to be taken lightly.

In the past year, Auckland Council inspected more than 13,000 registered pools with around a quarter failing the first inspection. Faulty gates that fail to self-close and latch, along with objects near the pool fence that are climbable, emerged as common reasons for failures.

As the Albert-Wihone family navigates the pain of their loss, they emphasise the importance of regular checks on pool safety measures.

Beyond the heartache, this sorrowful tale serves as a call for heightened awareness and preventative measures.

Matt’s plea to check pool gates - and fix any issues immediately - resonates with a solemn truth: the price of not doing so can be immeasurable. The Albert-Wihone family’s tragedy is not just their own but a shared sorrow that compels us all to reassess the safety of our summer havens.



