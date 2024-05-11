Sauna lovers enjoy the wood-fired portable sauna at North Makorori, Gisborne.

Imagine sitting in a cosy sauna heated to 85 degrees after a hard day at work, then running into the ocean to cool off. That’s what Kim Parkinson did when she visited The Sauna Project Tairāwhiti for the first time this week.

There’s nothing quite like being in a deliciously hot wood-fired sauna on the beachfront at Makorori surf beach in Gisborne to forget the worries of the world for a time.

The invigorating dips in the ocean between each 15-minute sauna session were surprisingly easy given how hot you are and your body’s need to cool off, fast.

Oh to feel alive.

The stunning beachfront location at Northern Makorori is part of the appeal of The Sauna Project Tairāwhiti. Photo / Ellen Mary Taylor

The Sauna Project Tairāwhiti celebrated one year in business this week and owner Simon White said he was stoked with how the community had embraced the sauna experience.

White runs three, one-hour sessions, three days a week and people are advised to book well in advance to reserve their spot.

Each session involves three, 15 minutes of sauna time where an infusion of aromatherapy oils such as frankincense and the purify blend takes the temperature up a notch, as the water and oil are splashed on the fire.

This is often followed by an optional plunge into the ocean.

The magic of the Sauna Project is the view, with a large window allowing you to stretch your eyes and take in the setting sun and the surfers catching sets of rolling waves.

With mellow music playing softly as you heat up and begin to sweat, there’s a meditative quality to it - people are advised to keep their voices to a whisper.

This is, after all, about unwinding, de-stressing and detoxing.

The health benefits of sauna include improved heart health, reduced stress, detoxification, improved circulation, workout recovery, boosted immune system and decreased inflammation.

It has also been shown to improve mood and sleep.

What’s not to like about that?

“People are often blown away at how relaxed they feel afterwards but most importantly how well they sleep the night of a sauna,” White says.

“The feedback has been overwhelmingly positive with so many aspects of the sauna experience that people enjoy.

“I think, in particular, the aromatic infusions are a favourite and keep bringing people back, plus the whole natural aspect.”

Builders David Seidel, Keelan Kanji and Luke Mexted started The Sauna Project in the driveway of their flat at Mount Maunganui in the summer of 2022. They came up with the transportable design when their landlord wouldn’t permit them to build a sauna on-site.

“They started taking the sauna down to the beach and noticed heaps of people were keen to join, so they began a franchise selling the sauna trailers and I was their first test dummy,” says White.

There are now eight Sauna Project locations around the North Island and on May 17 they will congregate at Lake Tikitapu in Rotorua for Sauna Fest 24.

“This year is the second Sauna Fest and it’s going to be a treat simmering in the cold waters at the base of Mount Tarawera.

“It’s a festival for sauna lovers - nothing fancy, just good music, a few workshops, speakers and general wholesomeness.”

An optional dip in the ocean is all part of The Sauna Project Tairāwhiti. Photo / Ellen Mary Taylor

As The Sauna Project Tairāwhiti celebrates its first birthday, White wants to acknowledge the support of his regular customers.

“The sauna regulars - where would I be without them?

“I think the 80/20 rule definitely applies here with the majority of customers coming back as regulars.

“It’s been amazing to make so many new friends and see them bring their friends as we grow.”

Getting repeat customers is key to building a successful business and The Sauna Project Tairāwhiti is certainly achieving that goal.

Most sessions book out well in advance.

It’s also a tourism offering for visitors to the region and the perfect way to switch off after a day at the office or wrangling the children.

With winter almost upon us, something tells me the lure of the sauna will only become more appealing.

The wood-fired portable sauna operates on three days of the week at Northern Makorori. Photo/Ellen Mary Taylor

How it works:

The sauna is heated to 85 degrees

After about 15 minutes in the sauna, an optional jump into the ocean to cool off, or freshwater cool down option

Repeat this process three times over one hour

Sauna sessions: Gisborne Sauna Sessions

Northern Makorori, 1 Makorori Beach Road - (location may vary)

To book go to thesaunaproject.co.nz

Sundays 4pm, 5pm, 6pm, 7pm

Mondays 5pm, 6pm, 7pm

Wednesdays 5pm, 6pm, 7pm

1 x pass $20

10 x sauna sessions $150

Kim Parkinson visited The Sauna Project Tairāwhiti courtesy of the owner.