The ‘sandwich’ generation is spread too thin between care and career: Professor Gary Martin opinion

By Professor Gary Martin
Although many people undertake their responsibilities without complaint, being the meat in the sandwich can be grilling. Photo / 123RF

Are you wondering why some of your previously upbeat and energetic colleagues are looking so frazzled and run-down these days?

They might be part of growing group of people dubbed “the sandwich generation” – those

