Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium

Rural economy is buoying Māori economy after Budget cuts to development funding – Shane Te Pou

Shane Te Pou
By
NZ Herald·
4 mins to read

The Māori economy is valued at $32 billion, contributing 8.9% of GDP, with significant growth potential. Photo / Warren Buckland

The Māori economy is valued at $32 billion, contributing 8.9% of GDP, with significant growth potential. Photo / Warren Buckland

Shane Te Pou
Opinion by Shane Te Pou
Shane Te Pou (Ngāi Tūhoe) is a commentator, blogger and former Labour Party activist.
Learn more

THE FACTS

  • The Māori economy is valued at $32 billion, contributing 8.9% of GDP, with significant growth potential.
  • Despite challenges, Māori businesses are performing better than many large companies, showing resilience.
  • Government cuts to Māori economic development total $88 million, with no specific growth programmes.

Two reports on the Māori economy have provided us with a unique insight into a growing sector of New Zealand’s businesses, one now worth $32 billion (8.9 per cent of GDP), according to research from consultancy BERL.

It is a sector that demonstrates great potential while showing us

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save