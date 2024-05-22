Voyager 2023 media awards
Subscribe
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

The punishment of Liz Gunn after Auckland Airport assault trial - Steve Braunias

Steve Braunias
By
13 mins to read
Liz Gunn leaving the Manukau District Court after being found guilty of assault. Photo / George Block

Liz Gunn leaving the Manukau District Court after being found guilty of assault. Photo / George Block

OPINION

The verdict in the case of Liz Gunn – leader of a political party, a voice for the disgruntled and a threat to the gruntled - was due to be heard in

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand